Royal

Princess Kate, Prince William make big plans for George, Charlotte’s future

Prince William and Kate Middleton take major decision ahead of Princess of Wales 43rd birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 07, 2025


Kate Middleton and Prince William have seemingly decided to pass down a unique quality to their children before they take throne.

The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly took a decision to “passed their wacky, slapstick, Monty Python-meets-Benny Hill sense of humour” to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

A royal expert and The King author Christopher Andersen told Fox News, "William and Kate have also passed their wacky, slapstick, Monty Python-meets-Benny Hill sense of humour on to the children.”

He further explained, “And like all parents of young children, William and Kate find themselves refereeing when the kids fight over the TV remote, or when the inevitable teasing that goes on between siblings turns into the equally inevitable wrestling match."

Becoming the King of Britain is a huge responsibility and the royal couple want to prepare their three kids for work and life balance.

William is next in line to the British throne after his father, King Charles III. While, Prince George of Wales is second in line to the throne.

Moreover, Princess Kate has decided to relocate for her big day after celebrating Christmas with the royal family in Norfolk.

According to reports from Hello!, the Princess of Wales will will return to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor for her 43rd birthday on January 9.

