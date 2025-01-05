Babar Azam, Shan Masood set historic milestone in Test against South Africa

Babar Azam and Shan Masood made history by setting the highest opening partnership for Pakistan in a Test match against South Africa.
As per Cricket Pakistan, their partnership of 140 runs, achieved on day three of the second Test in Cape Town.
The duo broke the previous record of 133 runs, which was set by Yasir Hameed and Younis Khan.
In the second innings, after Pakistan was bowled out for just 194 runs in response to South Africa’s large total of 615, Babar and Masood play strong innings.
Babar, who opened the innings due to Saim Ayub’s injury, played confidently and ended his innings with 59 not out.
Babar and Masood’s opening partnership not only set a new record but also gave Pakistan a realistic chance of competing in the match.
Another Historic Partnership for Pakistan against South Africa:
1st Wicket: Babar Azam and Shan Masood – 140* in Cape Town
2nd Wicket: Kamran Akmal and Younis Khan – 161 in Lahore
3rd Wicket: Yasir Hameed and Younis Khan – 133 in Centurion
4th Wicket: Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq – 186* in Dubai
5th Wicket: Younis Khan and Asad Shafiq – 219 in Cape Town