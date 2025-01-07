Entertainment

Blake Lively's legal rep fires back at Justin Baldoni's counter lawsuit

Justin Baldoni was accused of sexual harassment by his 'It Ends With Us' co-star Blake Lively in December

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 07, 2025
Blake Lively's legal rep fires back at Justin Baldoni's counter lawsuit  

Blake Lively's legal team condemned claims made by Justin Baldoni in his counter-lawsuit.

As reported by People magazine, the 37-year-old American actress' legal practitioner issued a statement, claiming the serious allegations made by the plaintiff are "backed by concrete facts."

"This is not a feud arising from creative differences or a he said/she said situation, as alleged in Ms. Lively’s complaint, and as we will prove in litigation, Wayfarer [Studios.]" Lively's lawyer stated.

The attorney further condemned the workplace harassment in his statement and dubbed it 'illegal' in every industry and environment.

He also clarified that the mother-of-three is not defending herself by issuing press releases in the media, however, she is preparing to prosecute her claims in federal court.

The Gossip Girl star's advocate made these comments shortly after Baldoni, her It Ends With Us co-star, who she recently accused of sexual harassment, filed a counter lawsuit against her.

On December 31, the-father-of-two filed a $250 million countersuit against the actress and The New York Times magazine, which published an article titled "We Can Bury Anyone': Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine."

In the article they included the alleged text exchanges between Baldoni and his publicist, which the actor-director later dubbed "false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious."

