Naomi Osaka shares emotional message after Auckland's teary-eyed retirement

Japanese tennis professional Naomi Osaka shares an optimistic message after Auckland heartbreak.
According to Sportskeeda, despite reaching the 2024 ASB Classic finals and winning the first set 6-4 against Clara Tauson, Asia’s first woman to hold the WTA top ranking was forced to withdraw in the middle of the match due to injury.
Four-time Grand Slam winner, after concluding the ASB Classic tournament with heartbreak, shared a dump on her Instagram, sharing a series of pictures and videos from her unforgettable time in Auckland with a caption, “Auckland, it’s been lovely.”
In the last slide of the post, she also penned a positive note even after ending the campaign with tears.
The note read, “I've come to the conclusion that what's meant for me is meant for me, and maybe certain situations occur to train my mind for what's to come. Maybe there's bigger and better things on my path, and I just have to continue the journey to encounter them. That being said, this is about to be a great year.”
Osaka also expressed gratitude to the people of the “beautiful city” who welcomed her and apologised to her fans for the unexpected mid-match retirement.