Jaguars fire head coach Doug Pederson after disappointing season

The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired Doug Pederson from his position as head coach on Monday, January 6.
As per BBC Sports, he has been dismissed from his role after serving for three seasons with the team.
Before Pederson was hired as head coach, the Jaguars had a poor record, winning only four games in two years.
After Pederson joined the forces, the team improved and finished with a 9-8 record in his first two season.
Not only this, he also led the Jaguars to a playoff win in his first season as head coach.
However, in the current season, the team’s performance dropped to a 4-13 record, leading to Pederson’s dismissal at the age of 59.
Team owner Shahid Khan issued a statement in which he explained, "Doug is an accomplished football man who will undoubtedly enjoy another chapter in his impressive NFL career.”
He added, "As much as Doug and I both wish his experience here in Jacksonville would have ended better, I have an obligation first and foremost to serve the best interests of our team and especially our fans, who faithfully support our team and are overdue to be rewarded. In that spirit, the time to summon new leadership is now."
"I strongly believe it is possible next season to restore the winning environment we had here not long ago," added Khan, who is now looking to "hire a leader who shares my ambition and is ready to seize the extraordinary opportunity we will offer in Jacksonville".