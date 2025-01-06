Kate Winslet gives subtle nod to 'Titanic' at Golden Globes 2025

Kate Winslet captured fans' hearts with her stunning appearance at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards ceremony.
As per People magazine, the 49-years-old actress graced the red carpet of the star-studded event on Sunday January 5, in Beverly Hills, California.
At the memorable event, Kate donned a white blazer embellished with a beautiful black rose, paired it with matching pants.
She tied her golden tresses in a low messy bun, with a her diamond and sapphire studs doing the talking.
Soon after the critically known artist's photos and clips from the event gained popularity on social media, fans were quick to notice the beautiful rose embellishments on her blazer.
Several fans seemingly interpreted this as a subtle nod to her iconic movie Titanic.
One X user commented, "Rose wearing rose."
"YESSSSSS She's THE moment!!" another admirer chimed in.
It is pertinent to note, the Titanic star was nominated at the awards gala for Best Actress in a Television Series for her remarkable performance in The Regime and for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her intense role in the film Lee.
Apart from Kate Winslet, numerous big names of Hollywood including Zendaya, Zoe Saldana, Glen Powell, Daniel Craig, Angelina Jolie, Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Nikki Glaser, Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco and others, attended the Golden Globes Awards ceremony.