Entertainment

Kate Winslet gives subtle nod to 'Titanic' at Golden Globes 2025

Kate Winslet turns heads with her stunning appearance at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards ceremony in California

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 06, 2025

Kate Winslet gives subtle nod to 'Titanic' with Golden Globes look

Kate Winslet captured fans' hearts with her stunning appearance at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

As per People magazine, the 49-years-old actress graced the red carpet of the star-studded event on Sunday January 5, in Beverly Hills, California. 

At the memorable event, Kate donned a white blazer embellished with a beautiful black rose, paired it with matching pants. 

She tied her golden tresses in a low messy bun, with a her diamond and sapphire studs doing the talking.

Soon after the critically known artist's photos and clips from the event gained popularity on social media, fans were quick to notice the beautiful rose embellishments on her blazer. 

Several fans seemingly interpreted this as a subtle nod to her iconic movie Titanic.

One X user commented, "Rose wearing rose."

"YESSSSSS She's THE moment!!" another admirer chimed in. 

Kate Winslet gives subtle nod to Titanic at Golden Globes 2025

It is pertinent to note, the Titanic star was nominated at the awards gala for Best Actress in a Television Series for her remarkable performance in The Regime and for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her intense role in the film Lee.

Apart from Kate Winslet, numerous big names of Hollywood including Zendaya, Zoe Saldana, Glen Powell, Daniel Craig, Angelina Jolie, Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Nikki Glaser, Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco and others, attended the Golden Globes Awards ceremony.    

King Charles' brother to fly to US after given key role amid Prince Harry rift

King Charles' brother to fly to US after given key role amid Prince Harry rift
Reema Khan accused of multimillion-rupee fraud over 2011 film

Reema Khan accused of multimillion-rupee fraud over 2011 film
Elton John gets candid about losing eyesight at Golden Globes

Elton John gets candid about losing eyesight at Golden Globes

Salman Khan gives nod to Sonu Sood’s upcoming film ‘Fateh’

Salman Khan gives nod to Sonu Sood’s upcoming film ‘Fateh’
Elton John gets candid about losing eyesight at Golden Globes
Elton John gets candid about losing eyesight at Golden Globes
'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofia delivers emotional speech at Golden Globes
'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofia delivers emotional speech at Golden Globes
Jennifer Lopez revives ‘golden era Hollywood’ with dazzling new look
Jennifer Lopez revives ‘golden era Hollywood’ with dazzling new look
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet heats up Golden Globes with tender smooch
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet heats up Golden Globes with tender smooch
Nicole Kidman captivates fans with glamorous Golden Globes appearance
Nicole Kidman captivates fans with glamorous Golden Globes appearance
Annie Wood shares her favourite book of Vincent van Gogh
Annie Wood shares her favourite book of Vincent van Gogh
Margaret Qualley becomes Taylor Swift’s friend after double date
Margaret Qualley becomes Taylor Swift’s friend after double date
Kylie Jenner clicks Timothée Chalamet's photo at Golden Globes after actor's snub
Kylie Jenner clicks Timothée Chalamet's photo at Golden Globes after actor's snub
Justin Bieber, Hailey spend quality time after debunking split rumours
Justin Bieber, Hailey spend quality time after debunking split rumours
Demi Moore gets emotional after winning first Golden Globe award of career
Demi Moore gets emotional after winning first Golden Globe award of career
Golden Globe Awards 2025: Complete winners list
Golden Globe Awards 2025: Complete winners list
Emma Stone introduces new hair look at 2025 Golden Globes
Emma Stone introduces new hair look at 2025 Golden Globes