Jodie Woods receives heartfelt birthday act from sister Jordyn Woods

January 06, 2025

Jordyn Woods ditches Dry January for sister Jodie Woods' birthday bash

  • January 06, 2025
US social media influencer Jodie Wood celebrates her 18th birthday with her ten-years elder sister Jordyn Woods.

Both Woods sisters shared highlights from an exquisite birthday dinner on their Instagram stories. American model and socialite also revealed her big move on her sister's birthday in her story in which she shared a video of her espresso martini glass and wrote, “I am only breaking Dry January for @jodiewoods birthday.”

Moreover, Dry January is a campaign by the UK charity Alcohol Change UK in which people sign up to abstain from alcohol for the first month of the year.

According to Famous Birthdays, Jodie was born on January 6, 2007, in California. She has gained over 1.5 million followers on Instagarm with the help of her famous sister. She also owns an athletic leisure clothing company.

The 18-year-old fashion model and entrepreneur who started her career as an internet personality in 2020 gained widespread recognition because of her close friendship with Kylie Jenner. She shares her life updates, fashion, and lifestyle on her social media. 

