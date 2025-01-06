Entertainment

Selena Gomez, fiancé Benny Blanco dazzle at Netflix's Golden Globes afterparty

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were joined by Nicole Avant and Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos

  • January 06, 2025
Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco continued their Golden Globes celebration at Netflix's exclusive afterparty at Spago in Beverly Hills.

The newly-engaged couple were joined by notable guests, including Nicole Avant and Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

For the afterparty, Gomez stunned in her second outfit of the night, swapping her earlier baby blue Prada gown for an oversized satin blazer paired with a black bandeau dress.

She complemented her outfit with a bold red lip and styled her hair in elegant Old Hollywood waves.


Earlier in the evening, the Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser made a joke about Gomez's romance with Blanco, leaving the actress visibly blushing.

“A double nominee tonight for Emelia Perez and Only Murders, and she's here with her new fiance, Benny blanco. And Benny blanco is here because of the genie who granted him that wish,' Glazer joked as Gomez and Blanco both awkwardly laughed.

The host went on to joke, “I love you. Selena, you are so good in Emilia Perez. I loved it so much. Emilia Perez, yes. Emilia Perez earned ten nominations for Netflix, and I loved it. I think it is without a doubt the most audacious, groundbreaking film to ever autoplay after Is it Cake.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement in December on Instagarm.

