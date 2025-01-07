Entertainment

Salma Hayek shares heartwarming statement after Golden Globes 2025

The ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ actress Salma Hayek presented the awards at 2025 Golden Globes

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 07, 2025
Salma Hayek shares heartwarming statement after Golden Globes 2025
Salma Hayek shares heartwarming statement after Golden Globes 2025

Salma Hayek is writing a heartfelt statement!

Just a day after gracing the Golden Globes 2025 red carpet where she presented awards to some of the winners, the Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress turned to her Instagram handle on Monday, January 6, where she shared a delightful post.

In the post, Hayek shared a clip from her red carpet appearance which was followed by some snaps with other actors.

For the star-studded event, the beautiful actress wore a burgundy column gown with a sequined bust by Gucci. In the jewelry department, Hayek opted to wear Lorraine Schwartz’s 300 carats Colombian emeralds neck piece.

She wore glam makeup for the event with her bold eyes adding charm to the overall appearance.

Alongside the carousel, the Desperado starlet penned a heartwarming caption that read, “Congratulations to all the winners at the @goldenglobes, what a way to kick off the year! And to all the fabulous losers- bravo, your incredible work shined brightly and makes this season special. Kisses x.”

The eye-catching carousel kicked off with a video that saw the actress showing some hot moves which was then followed by a selfie with actress Angelina Jolie.

She also shared a photo with Nicole Kidman, putting an end to the feud rumors with the actress.

On the post, several of Hayek’s fans dropped their exciting comments and statements.

“How does it feel to be so beautiful??” asked a fan.

A second questioned, “How is she not aging...her healthcare regiment and genetics should be studied by NASA. But seriously HOW?!?”

“Gorgeous! Love the color combination. Your makeup is flawless. My favorite look of the night,” gushed a third.

Ananya Panday reflects on being ‘bullied’ over unrealistic beauty standards

Ananya Panday reflects on being ‘bullied’ over unrealistic beauty standards
Kate Middleton wants 'fresh start' with Meghan Markle after years long feud

Kate Middleton wants 'fresh start' with Meghan Markle after years long feud
French far-right politician Jean-Marie Le Pen passes away at 96

French far-right politician Jean-Marie Le Pen passes away at 96
Hrithik Roshan teases 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' return to theatres

Hrithik Roshan teases 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' return to theatres
Nicole Kidman makes mesmerising appearance at 'Babygirl' special screening
Nicole Kidman makes mesmerising appearance at 'Babygirl' special screening
Kanye West, Bianca Censori steal spotlight with steamy PDA at her birthday bash
Kanye West, Bianca Censori steal spotlight with steamy PDA at her birthday bash
Yoo Yeon Seok breaks silence on dating costar Chae Soo Bin
Yoo Yeon Seok breaks silence on dating costar Chae Soo Bin
'Young Sheldon’ actor Montana Jordan delights fans with engagement news
'Young Sheldon’ actor Montana Jordan delights fans with engagement news
Demi Moore shares dressing room BTS of Golden Globes 2025: Watch
Demi Moore shares dressing room BTS of Golden Globes 2025: Watch
Sophie Turner drops intimate photos with boyfriend Peregrine Pearson
Sophie Turner drops intimate photos with boyfriend Peregrine Pearson
Sofia Wylie celebrates 21st birthday ahead of ‘The Map That Leads to You’ release
Sofia Wylie celebrates 21st birthday ahead of ‘The Map That Leads to You’ release
Hugh Jackman sets record straight on romance with Sutton Foster
Hugh Jackman sets record straight on romance with Sutton Foster
Zendaya makes first appearance after Tom Holland engagement ‘confirmed’
Zendaya makes first appearance after Tom Holland engagement ‘confirmed’
Kendall Jenner ex Bad Bunny takes subtle dig at model: 'no longer love'
Kendall Jenner ex Bad Bunny takes subtle dig at model: 'no longer love'
Aubrey Plaza gives first statement after husband Jeff Baena tragic death
Aubrey Plaza gives first statement after husband Jeff Baena tragic death
Rachel Noll James honors Zoe Saldaña, Demi Moore for Golden Globe win
Rachel Noll James honors Zoe Saldaña, Demi Moore for Golden Globe win