Salma Hayek shares heartwarming statement after Golden Globes 2025

Salma Hayek is writing a heartfelt statement!
Just a day after gracing the Golden Globes 2025 red carpet where she presented awards to some of the winners, the Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress turned to her Instagram handle on Monday, January 6, where she shared a delightful post.
In the post, Hayek shared a clip from her red carpet appearance which was followed by some snaps with other actors.
For the star-studded event, the beautiful actress wore a burgundy column gown with a sequined bust by Gucci. In the jewelry department, Hayek opted to wear Lorraine Schwartz’s 300 carats Colombian emeralds neck piece.
She wore glam makeup for the event with her bold eyes adding charm to the overall appearance.
Alongside the carousel, the Desperado starlet penned a heartwarming caption that read, “Congratulations to all the winners at the @goldenglobes, what a way to kick off the year! And to all the fabulous losers- bravo, your incredible work shined brightly and makes this season special. Kisses x.”
The eye-catching carousel kicked off with a video that saw the actress showing some hot moves which was then followed by a selfie with actress Angelina Jolie.
She also shared a photo with Nicole Kidman, putting an end to the feud rumors with the actress.
On the post, several of Hayek’s fans dropped their exciting comments and statements.
“How does it feel to be so beautiful??” asked a fan.
A second questioned, “How is she not aging...her healthcare regiment and genetics should be studied by NASA. But seriously HOW?!?”
“Gorgeous! Love the color combination. Your makeup is flawless. My favorite look of the night,” gushed a third.