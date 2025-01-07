'Young Sheldon’ actor Montana Jordan delights fans with engagement news

Montana Jordan, best known for his role as Georgie Cooper on Young Sheldon, has announced his engagement to Jenna Weeks, calling her the "light of my life" in a heartfelt.
Taking to her Instagram account, the It Feels Alive star penned a touching tribute along with a carousel of adorable photos from the dreamy proposal.
He wrote, “To the Woman I love most. You are the light of my life, Sweetheart. I love you to the moon and back a million times and more.”
The 21-year-old star added, “I can’t wait to see what the future brings for us and our family.”
In a shared post Montaan was seen proposing to his girlfriend in an outdoor setting.
The picture showed the rose petals on the ground, along with illuminated “Marry Me?” letters standing.
Montana can be seen going down on one knee to impress Weeks to say “Yes.”
Notably, Montana and Weeks began their romance in high school, as they shared their relationship online back in 2021.
The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter Emma Rae, in May 2024.
At that time Montana proudly announced the baby's birth on Instagram, writing, “5/21/2024 God has blessed me with a beautiful babygirl. Emma Rae Jordan, Momma and Daddy love you. Forever and always.”