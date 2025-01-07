Kanye West, Bianca Censori steal spotlight with steamy PDA at her birthday bash

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, turned up the heat at her 30th birthday celebration, sharing a passionate kiss on the dance floor.
As per InTouch Weekly, the Famous crooner celebrated the Yeezy architecture's birthday at a disco party where they danced the night away and packed on PDA.
The clips from the evening went viral, where West and Censsori had a passionate kiss in the middle of the dance floor.
Bianca wrapped herself around her husband as he held her and moved her playfully while standing tall.
West sang the lyrics to Miguel’s song Adorn and to enjoy the vibes they raised their arms free in the air.
After that West and Censori locked lips as he cradled her behind.
In a shared video, the Carnival singer opted for his all black signature look while the birthday girl sizzled in a matching bodysuit that exposed her entire back and a plunging scoop neckline.
The video came after Ye began Censori’s birthday by sharing a black and white sultry video on Instagram.
To note, Censori and West tied the knot in December 2022 after the Heartless singer divorced his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four kids North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint.