Richard Cohen, Meredith Vieira's husband, dies at 76 after long health battle

  by Web Desk
  January 07, 2025
Richard Cohen is no more after a long health battle!

On Tuesday, January 7, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, on the Today show, announced that the American writer passed away about 2 weeks ago on Christmas Eve at the age of 76.

Kotb stated that Cohen breathed his last while being “surrounded by family and love,” adding that Vieira and the couple’s three children, Benjamin, Gabriel, and Lily, were extremely concerned that “they were going to lose him early” during the Thanksgiving.

“Instead, they got a glorious month with their dad,” stated the 60-year-old news broadcaster and journalist.

Talking about Richard Cohen’s cause of death, the anchor stated that the columnist survived over 5 decades battling multiple sclerosis.

In addition to this, the Emmy-winner also battled two separate cancer diagnoses.

“Richard … adored Meredith. And hanging out with them, they were, like, the most fun and entertaining, irreverent, cool couple you could hang out with,” said Savannah Guthrie, adding that Vieira, who was “such a beautiful and devoted wife” is in “good spirits.”

The couple got united in a wedlock in June 1986.

