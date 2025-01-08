Entertainment

Lisa Kudrow recalls heartfelt memory of late co-star Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow shared the TV screens for a decade as part of the classic sitcom 'Friends'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 08, 2025

Lisa Kudrow recalls heartfelt memory of late co-star Matthew Perry

Lisa Kudrow recently shared a heartfelt memory of her late co-star, Matthew Perry, a year after his sudden demise.

The 61-year-old actress made a guest appearance on the latest episode of Drew Barrymore's TV show on January 7th, 2025.

During the interview, the host asked kudrow if she had ever stolen anything from the set of their iconic sitcom, Friends.

Kudrow confessed that she had taken something but did not want to disclose what it was. Upon insisting by Barrymore, she stated that it was a cookie jar gifted by her deceased co-star, Perry, who was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles residency on October 28, 2023.

The mother-of-one added, "Matthew gave that to me at the end of our last episode, I had recently found the note that he had in it for me."

"I hadn't opened it up or looked inside of it. But yeah, he did. He had a note in there and I forgot about it," she said.

In an old interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the No Good Deed star previously shared that the iconic cookie jar had been a 'wrap gift' from the late actor.

It is pertinent to note, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry spent a decade filming their iconic NBC comic series Friends, which aired for 236 episodes.

The superhit TV show also stars renowned actors, including Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Paul Rudd, and others. 

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV): Understanding virus and its impact on world

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV): Understanding virus and its impact on world
Zara Tindall enjoys karaoke night with Mike after avoiding head injury

Zara Tindall enjoys karaoke night with Mike after avoiding head injury
Lisa Kudrow recalls heartfelt memory of late co-star Matthew Perry

Lisa Kudrow recalls heartfelt memory of late co-star Matthew Perry
Cody Rhodes, John Cena, The Rock make ‘WWE Raw’ Netflix debut

Cody Rhodes, John Cena, The Rock make ‘WWE Raw’ Netflix debut
Justin Baldoni legal team vows to unveil secret evidence against Blake Lively
Justin Baldoni legal team vows to unveil secret evidence against Blake Lively
‘General Hospital’ spoilers gets revealed: Find out who dies in explosion
‘General Hospital’ spoilers gets revealed: Find out who dies in explosion
Paris Jackson expresses gratitude for completing 5 years of sobriety
Paris Jackson expresses gratitude for completing 5 years of sobriety
Kim Kardashian’s role in Jennifer Lopez’s post-breakup love life REVEALED
Kim Kardashian’s role in Jennifer Lopez’s post-breakup love life REVEALED
Ruby Franke’s daughter Shari confesses about mom’s affair in new memoir
Ruby Franke’s daughter Shari confesses about mom’s affair in new memoir
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal drama
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal drama
Selena Gomez takes shocking decision for Justin Bieber before Benny Blanco wedding
Selena Gomez takes shocking decision for Justin Bieber before Benny Blanco wedding
Zendaya's dad gives shocking response to 'TMZ' on Tom Holland engagement news
Zendaya's dad gives shocking response to 'TMZ' on Tom Holland engagement news
Lady Gaga teases more music after 'Die With A Smile' achieved top spot
Lady Gaga teases more music after 'Die With A Smile' achieved top spot
Sabrina Carpenter reflects on 10-year career leading to Grammy nomination
Sabrina Carpenter reflects on 10-year career leading to Grammy nomination
Taylor Swift’s new achievement unlocked after Eras Tour success
Taylor Swift’s new achievement unlocked after Eras Tour success
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber split after more than three years of dating
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber split after more than three years of dating