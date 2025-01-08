Lisa Kudrow recalls heartfelt memory of late co-star Matthew Perry

Lisa Kudrow recently shared a heartfelt memory of her late co-star, Matthew Perry, a year after his sudden demise.
The 61-year-old actress made a guest appearance on the latest episode of Drew Barrymore's TV show on January 7th, 2025.
During the interview, the host asked kudrow if she had ever stolen anything from the set of their iconic sitcom, Friends.
Kudrow confessed that she had taken something but did not want to disclose what it was. Upon insisting by Barrymore, she stated that it was a cookie jar gifted by her deceased co-star, Perry, who was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Los Angeles residency on October 28, 2023.
The mother-of-one added, "Matthew gave that to me at the end of our last episode, I had recently found the note that he had in it for me."
"I hadn't opened it up or looked inside of it. But yeah, he did. He had a note in there and I forgot about it," she said.
In an old interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the No Good Deed star previously shared that the iconic cookie jar had been a 'wrap gift' from the late actor.
It is pertinent to note, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry spent a decade filming their iconic NBC comic series Friends, which aired for 236 episodes.
The superhit TV show also stars renowned actors, including Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Paul Rudd, and others.