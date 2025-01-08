Trending

Ananya Panday reveals marriage plans with Walker Blanco

Walker Blanco and Ananya Panday sparked romance rumours after Anant Ambani's wedding

  • by Web Desk
  • January 08, 2025
Ananya Panday reveals marriage plans with Walker Blanco: 'see myself married' 

Ananya Panday has taken her relationship with her boyfriend, Walker Blanco, to the next level.

While conversing with Forbes India, the 26-year-old popular Indian actress revealed that she sees herself getting married within the next five years.

Ananya remarked, "Personally, in five years from now, I hopefully see myself married, with a happy, settled home, planning babies, and lots of dogs."

However, she has not disclosed with whom she will tie the knot, but fans are speculating she might have talked about her rumoured beau, Walker. 

According to a report by Bombay Times, an insider shared that Ananya introduced the former model as her 'partner' at India's renowned business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani's wedding.

The tipster said, "She was not even hiding it. Multiple people saw them dancing together to a romantic song."

As of now, neither Ananya nor Walker has publicly addressed the dating rumours. 

The two found themselves under the spotlight when the 26-year-old Chicago-based model paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to the actress on Instagram.

On Ananya Panday's 26th birthday, Walker took to his Instagram Stories to share the unseen photo of her, writing, "Happy birthday, beautiful! You are so special! I love you, Annie." 

