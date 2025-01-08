Sports

Elon Musk buying Liverpool? How much would billionaire need to pay?

World’s richest man’s father Errol Musk claims his son is ‘interested’ in buying Liverpool

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 08, 2025
Elon Musk buying Liverpool? How much would billionaire need to pay?
Elon Musk buying Liverpool? How much would billionaire need to pay? 

Tesla owner Elon Musk is “interested” in buying football club Liverpool, claims his father, Errol Musk.

According to Sky Sports, the father of the richest man in the world was asked during an interview with Times Radio if his son would be interested in Mohamed Salah’s club Liverpool, to which he replied that the SpaceX owner would “like” to do so.

He told Times Radio, “I can't comment on that. They'll raise the price," but when pushed to answer, he said, “Oh, yes. But that doesn't mean he's buying it. He would like to, yes, obviously. Anybody would want to, so would I."

“His grandmother was born in Liverpool, and we have relatives in Liverpool, and we were fortunate to know quite a lot of the Beatles because they grew up with some of my family. So, we are attached to Liverpool, you know,” he continued. 

How Much Would Elon Musk Need To Pay For Liverpool?

If Elon Musk, who has a net worth of around £336 billion, wants to buy the club, then he would be required to pay more than £4 billion, as Forbes in May 2024 valued The Reds at £4.3 billion, which is over 14 times higher than what FSG paid in the past.

As per Mail Online, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the owner of Liverpool F.C., bought the club back in 2010 for £300 million, and the club does not have any intentions of selling the club.

Trump hush money case sentence: Upcoming president makes 11th-hour appeal

Trump hush money case sentence: Upcoming president makes 11th-hour appeal
Ryan Reynolds jokingly warns Jonathan Bailey to 'tone it down'

Ryan Reynolds jokingly warns Jonathan Bailey to 'tone it down'
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce spills on his surprising wedding rule

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce spills on his surprising wedding rule
Demi Moore parties hard after first Golden Globes Award win

Demi Moore parties hard after first Golden Globes Award win
Champions Trophy 2025: PCB shares major update ahead of ICC event
Champions Trophy 2025: PCB shares major update ahead of ICC event
Cody Rhodes, John Cena, The Rock make ‘WWE Raw’ Netflix debut
Cody Rhodes, John Cena, The Rock make ‘WWE Raw’ Netflix debut
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma receive key advice from former coach amid recent setback
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma receive key advice from former coach amid recent setback
Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi among top attackers in EA SPORTS FC Team of the Year
Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi among top attackers in EA SPORTS FC Team of the Year
Djokovic, Andy Murray team up for first practice ahead of 2025 Grand Slam
Djokovic, Andy Murray team up for first practice ahead of 2025 Grand Slam
Dodgers seals deal with Hyeseong Kim after treading Gavin Lux to Reds
Dodgers seals deal with Hyeseong Kim after treading Gavin Lux to Reds
Aryna Sabalenka makes emotional admission about father's death
Aryna Sabalenka makes emotional admission about father's death
Naomi Osaka breaks up with rapper Cordae ahead of Australian Open
Naomi Osaka breaks up with rapper Cordae ahead of Australian Open
Rugby legend Meirion Roberts passes away at 90
Rugby legend Meirion Roberts passes away at 90
Jaguars fire head coach Doug Pederson after disappointing season
Jaguars fire head coach Doug Pederson after disappointing season
Naomi Osaka shares emotional message after Auckland's teary-eyed retirement
Naomi Osaka shares emotional message after Auckland's teary-eyed retirement
Babar Azam, Shan Masood set historic milestone in Test against South Africa
Babar Azam, Shan Masood set historic milestone in Test against South Africa