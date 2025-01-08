Elon Musk buying Liverpool? How much would billionaire need to pay? 

Tesla owner Elon Musk is “interested” in buying football club Liverpool, claims his father, Errol Musk.
According to Sky Sports, the father of the richest man in the world was asked during an interview with Times Radio if his son would be interested in Mohamed Salah’s club Liverpool, to which he replied that the SpaceX owner would “like” to do so.
He told Times Radio, “I can't comment on that. They'll raise the price," but when pushed to answer, he said, “Oh, yes. But that doesn't mean he's buying it. He would like to, yes, obviously. Anybody would want to, so would I."
“His grandmother was born in Liverpool, and we have relatives in Liverpool, and we were fortunate to know quite a lot of the Beatles because they grew up with some of my family. So, we are attached to Liverpool, you know,” he continued.
How Much Would Elon Musk Need To Pay For Liverpool?
If Elon Musk, who has a net worth of around £336 billion, wants to buy the club, then he would be required to pay more than £4 billion, as Forbes in May 2024 valued The Reds at £4.3 billion, which is over 14 times higher than what FSG paid in the past.
As per Mail Online, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the owner of Liverpool F.C., bought the club back in 2010 for £300 million, and the club does not have any intentions of selling the club.