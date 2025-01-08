Demi Moore parties hard after first Golden Globes Award win

Work hard, party harder, is a statement made for Demi Moore!
Just a few days after winning her first ever award in a 45-year-long acting career, the G.I. Jane actress turned to her Instagram account to drop a carousel of snaps from the Golden Globes afterparty.
“@goldenglobes after party fun,” captioned the actress alongside the snaps.
The carousel kicked off with a clip that filmed Moore excitedly lifting her award high before posing in front of the camera.
Next in the string were photographs from the fun party where the Striptease starlet posed with her pals who were gathered to celebrate the actress’s thrilling milestone.
Moore won the best actress award in a film for her character Elisabeth Sparkle in the movie The Substance.
In another post, the actress shared a video of herself grooving in the party, enjoying her massive achievement.
“Elisabeth Sparkle if she respected the balance,” she penned in the caption referencing her character from the film.
After winning the award, Demi Moore delivered an acceptance speech in which she stated, “I’ve been doing this a long time – like, over 45 years – and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor. And I’m just so humbled and so grateful. Thirty years ago I had a producer tell me that I was a ‘popcorn actress.’”
“And so today, I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness and of the love that is driving me, and for the gift of doing something I love, and being reminded that I do belong,” she added.
Demi competed with Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo, Emilia Pérez’s Karla Sofía Gascón and Anora’s Mikey Madison for the award.