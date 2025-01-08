Entertainment

Paris Hilton, Hailey Bieber share harrowing photos of LA wildfires

More than 30,000 residents evacuated their homes as wildfire ripped through the celeb enclave of Pacific Palisades

  • January 08, 2025
The devastating LA wildfires have forced many A-list celebrities to evacuate their ritzy mega-mansions in the coastal Los Angeles area.

Paris Hilton and Hailey Bieber have shared shocking photos of the blaze as three raging infernos threaten to raze the city to the ground.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Bieber reposted a photo from Complex, which reads, "BREAKING NEWS Palisades wildfire grows, burning more than 1,200 acres.”

Bieber captioned the post, "Praying everyone is safe,” along with a crying and heartbroken emoji.

Meanwhile, Hilton shared an aerial photo of the destruction on Instagram, writing "Praying for LA/California" with tearful and prayer hand emojis.

Elle Fanning also shared a photo posted by Rolling Stone featuring two firefighters battling the blaze.

“Absolutely devastating. My thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragic fires in LA and the heroic firefighters risking their safety,” she wrote in the caption.

Reality TV star Spencer Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag lost their home in the ritzy neighborhood due to the wildfire.

More than 30,000 residents evacuated their homes as a massive wildfire ripped through the celeb enclave of Pacific Palisades, burning nearly 3,000 acres and reducing dozens of homes to rubble.

