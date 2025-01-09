Khloé Kardashian podcast premieres with an unexpected guest

Khloé Kardashian decided to be more honest and open in her new podcast Khloé in Wonderland which was premiered on X.
The podcast started with a strong note on Wednesday as the 40-year-old welcomed an ex-family member to kick start the show.
Scott Disick, who dated Kourtney Kardashian for nine years and have three children with her, joined ex-sister-in-law Khloé on her podcast as they look back on their fun time together.
The host and father of three shared the absolute blast they had at Kim Kardashian’s 2014 wedding to Kanye West.
Before the wedding, Kardashian fam had a rehearsal dinner at the Palace of Versailles, France where Khloé and Scott got drunk and raised hell.
"Do you remember when we wrestled…straight-up crazy, drunk wrestled in the middle of…Versailles?" asked Scott.
The 41-year-old shared how the other guests were concerned about the chaos they were causing and told them to stop but they were too drunk to notice, he added, "I threw up on my driver, I think."
"Oh my God, it was miserable," Khloé replied.
During that time, the mom of two was going through a traumatic divorce with her ex-husband, Lama Odom, which she recalled, noting, "I took an entire bottle of vodka, drank it – I was also going through a divorce, I was not in the best place."
They also revealed how momager Kris Jenner reacted to the mess, calling them "an embarrassment".
Despite Scott and Kourtney split in 2015, Khloé and the father of three have remained good friends throughout the years.
The duo also addressed past rumours of them having an affair, which Scott dismissed immediately, sharing, "Like, bro I have children with [your] sister. We’re not soulmates."
Scott and Kourtney share three children, Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10.