Reason behind Jessica Alba, Cash Warren divorce after 16 years of marriage

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren had called it quits on their relationship after being married for 16 years.
As per TMZ, the Dark Angel alum, 40, and the film producer, 45, have parted ways/
The divorce news came a few days after Jessica posted snaps with family enjoying a day out at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Even though the pair had always posted sweet things about each other, they accidentally gave a hint at some turmoil they’ve experienced in the past which lead to the recent breakup.
Back in 2023, Cash revealed in an episode of the Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast, "When we first started dating I was really jealous of other guys and the attention she was getting from other guys. It just wasn’t making me feel good.”
He added, "I was always a pretty confident person in my own [life], walking my own path and really happy there, and next thing you know I’m looking up and feeling jealous all the time.”
Cash further explained, “I was like, ‘I hate feeling like this. It doesn’t make me feel good, and I know it doesn’t make you feel good.’ And we broke up four years into our relationship. We broke up. It was the jealousy. I was turning into an a--hole, and so we broke up.”
The Honey starlet shares kids Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7, with Cash.