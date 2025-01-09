Prince William wishes Kate Middleton on 43rd birthday with 'beautiful' unseen photo

Royal

  by Web Desk
  • January 09, 2025
Prince William has showered love on wife Kate Middleton in heartfelt birthday wish as the future queen turns 43.

On official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the future king shared a beautiful and never-before-seen photo of Catherine with a sweet wish.

"To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable," wrote William, commending the way Princess Kate bravely battled with cancer in 2024.

He added, "George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W"

Kate Middleton was a sigh to behold in what appeared to be a fresh and an exclusive photo. 

In the black-and-white portrait, Kate smiled ear-to-ear wearing a plain white shirt, paired it with blue jeans.

Kate accentuated her look with a chic checkered scarf and black upper.

The mom-of-three let her oval Ceylon sapphire ring did all the talking as she dramatically posed with her hands in the pockets.

within less than 30 minutes, William's birthday tribute to Kate garnered more than one lac hearts and nearly 4000 wishes from royal fans. 

