Royal

Duchess Sophie praised for 'supporting' Kate Middleton in difficult times

The Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess of Wales developed a close bond during Kate's cancer battle

  • by Web Desk
  • January 09, 2025

Princess Kate said to have found a huge support system in King Charles' sister-in-law, Duchess Sophie.

The wife of Prince Edward stepped up for the Princess of Wales during her difficult period in 2024, when Kate was undergoing a preventive chemotherapy after being diagnosed with a form of cancer in January. 

In the future queen's absence, the Duchess of Edinburgh came forward to fill in for Catherine to conduct day to day Royal engagements.

A royal commentator, Richard Fitzwilliams heaped praises on Prince Harry and William's aunt, noting that she actually played a "pivotal role" in supporting Kate.

"She was tremendous," Richard noted, adding, "There is no doubt that Sophie is someone who has been an absolute rock during a very rocky period."

He went on to explain how "The Edinburghs have been valuable, especially at this time which has been so difficult." 

"She is relatively low profile and likes it that way, yet she does a lot of royal engagements," he said.

Richard Fitzwilliams gushed over the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh noting, "Sophie and Edward have done extremely well."

"She has taken on the Duke of Edinburgh's mantle in some respects." he said.

Despite being 17 years senior than the mom-of-three, Duchess Sophie shares a close bond with Princess Kate, a glimpse into their relationship was seen during their joint balcony appearance, overlooking the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

