Kate Middleton makes big vow as she rings in 43rd birthday

Kate Middleton has rung in her 43 birthday with ambitions of focusing on self-care and embracing a balanced lifestyle.
The Princess of Wales, who had a tumultuous year in 2024 after her cancer diagnosis in March, will be “looking after herself” along with royal duties this year.
A close family friend told PEOPLE about the future queen that she is described as "a real running, skipping and jumping" type of sporty person, and taking time out for her health now.
"She is looking after herself and is wise to do so. She will know when she wakes up if she is well enough or not [to do something]," the family friend added.
The source continued, "She has been allowed to get back in her own way. She has been able to pace it and do it her way, and that’s great."
"Family has seen [Kate] through thick and thin this year … There is a sense of optimism going forward," an insider noted
Prior to this Robert Hardman, author of The Making of a King: Charles III and the Modern Monarchy emphasized that Princess Kate is still in the process of recovery.
"The clue is in her phrase 'one day at a time' — that’s how she’s going to approach it," the author added, referring to a statement in her September 9 announcement about completing chemo.
To note, Princess Kate is spending her birthday at Kensington Palace with Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.