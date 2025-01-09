 Diddy accusers reveal alleged abuse in on-camera interviews for new docuseries

A new docuseries, The Fall of Diddy is featuring on-camera interviews of accusers and former employees of the rapper and entrepreneur.
In the trailer, released on Thursday by Investigation Discovery (ID), the accusers detailed alleged violence and abuse of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who is currently in federal prison over charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.
The docuseries will include interviews with two of Diddy's accusers, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones and Thalia Graves, who have both sued the rapper for sexual misconduct.
“Through these interviews combined with a vast collection of archival footage, The Fall of Diddy paints a holistic picture of a mogul who is alleged to have wielded his extensive power and influence to obscure, for decades, a pattern of abuse and violence that left an unprecedented amount of pain and suffering in his wake,” a press release for the upcoming docuseries reads.
The Fall Of Diddy is a four-part series and will premiere across two nights beginning Monday, January 27 at 9pm EST on ID and streaming service Max.