Royal

Kate Middleton reclaims spotlight from Meghan as William drops her new photo

Prince William shares exclusive photo of Kate Middleton days after Meghan Markle's Instagram return

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 09, 2025


Princess Kate has stolen Meghan Markle's spotlight as she marked her 43rd birthday with a brand new photo.

The future queen's husband not only penned a heartfelt wish for Kate, but also dropped an exclusive unseen photo of her in a chic outfit.

Just days after Meghan Markle set internet ablaze with an exclusive video, marking her Instagram return, followed by a highly-anticipating teaser of her upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, the Kensington Palace sent fans into a meltdown with a breathtakingly gorgeous portrait of Catherine.

The photo which was accompanied by a beautiful message from William saw the birthday girl exuding some very Gen-Z vibes.

For her special birthday portrait, Kate opted to keep it chic and stylish in a plain white button down shirt, blue jeans and a black blazer.

Kate Middleton reclaims spotlight from Meghan as William drops her new photo

She kept her long tresses open and cascading down her shoulder, adding a touch of style with a checkerd muffler.

Soon after the post was shared, royal fans flooded the comments section with words of praises for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis's mom.

One fan wrote, "Happy birthday Your Royal Highness. May you have a blessed and wonderful birthday. Beautiful photograph."

"Oh wow what an amazing photo of the princess of Wales... Such beauty and poise after an awful year... God bless this gorgeous future queen Catherine," another penned.

Kate Middleton turned 43 on January 9, 2024.

Kate Middleton receives most thoughtful birthday gift, but not from William

Kate Middleton receives most thoughtful birthday gift, but not from William
Blake Lively breaks silence amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit to support LA fire victims

Blake Lively breaks silence amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit to support LA fire victims
Adrien Brody appreciates LA fire rescuers in emotional speech at NYFCC

Adrien Brody appreciates LA fire rescuers in emotional speech at NYFCC
Nina Dobrev celebrates first birthday after engagement with Shaun White

Nina Dobrev celebrates first birthday after engagement with Shaun White
Prince William wishes Kate Middleton on 43rd birthday with 'beautiful' unseen photo
Prince William wishes Kate Middleton on 43rd birthday with 'beautiful' unseen photo
King Charles wishes Kate Middleton on her 43rd birthday with sweet tribute
King Charles wishes Kate Middleton on her 43rd birthday with sweet tribute
Duchess Sophie praised for 'supporting' Kate Middleton in difficult times
Duchess Sophie praised for 'supporting' Kate Middleton in difficult times
Princess Beatrice takes big risk for King Charles after snubbing husband Mozzi
Princess Beatrice takes big risk for King Charles after snubbing husband Mozzi
Princess Kate to attend key event after celebrating 43rd birthday with William
Princess Kate to attend key event after celebrating 43rd birthday with William
Sarah Ferguson releases emotional audio message as Andrew's troubles increase
Sarah Ferguson releases emotional audio message as Andrew's troubles increase
King Charles hopes Harry, Meghan don’t ‘come knocking’ at his door amid Palisades fires
King Charles hopes Harry, Meghan don’t ‘come knocking’ at his door amid Palisades fires
Meghan Markle follows in Sarah Ferguson's footsteps with one notable exception
Meghan Markle follows in Sarah Ferguson's footsteps with one notable exception
Royal Family reacts to Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix show
Royal Family reacts to Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix show
Prince William to go extra mile for Kate Middleton's 43rd birthday
Prince William to go extra mile for Kate Middleton's 43rd birthday
Princess Anne to host special dinner after Zara Tindall escapes major injury
Princess Anne to host special dinner after Zara Tindall escapes major injury
Princess Kate’s daring move to shield Prince William from girls revealed
Princess Kate’s daring move to shield Prince William from girls revealed