Kate Middleton reclaims spotlight from Meghan as William drops her new photo

Princess Kate has stolen Meghan Markle's spotlight as she marked her 43rd birthday with a brand new photo.
The future queen's husband not only penned a heartfelt wish for Kate, but also dropped an exclusive unseen photo of her in a chic outfit.
Just days after Meghan Markle set internet ablaze with an exclusive video, marking her Instagram return, followed by a highly-anticipating teaser of her upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, the Kensington Palace sent fans into a meltdown with a breathtakingly gorgeous portrait of Catherine.
The photo which was accompanied by a beautiful message from William saw the birthday girl exuding some very Gen-Z vibes.
For her special birthday portrait, Kate opted to keep it chic and stylish in a plain white button down shirt, blue jeans and a black blazer.
She kept her long tresses open and cascading down her shoulder, adding a touch of style with a checkerd muffler.
Soon after the post was shared, royal fans flooded the comments section with words of praises for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis's mom.
One fan wrote, "Happy birthday Your Royal Highness. May you have a blessed and wonderful birthday. Beautiful photograph."
"Oh wow what an amazing photo of the princess of Wales... Such beauty and poise after an awful year... God bless this gorgeous future queen Catherine," another penned.
Kate Middleton turned 43 on January 9, 2024.