Royal

Prince Edward represents King Charles at U.S. President Jimmy Carter's Funeral

King Charles paid personal tribute to late Jimmy Carter on Instagram on December 29

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 09, 2025


Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, has attended the state funeral of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter on behalf of the British monarchy.

The 60-year-old royal stepped out for the solemn service, held at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C, on Thursday, January 9.

Prince Edward sat beside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada during the ceremony, which was the culmination of a six-day state funeral.

In the video, posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Duke of Edinburgh could be seen paying his respects as President Carter's casket lay in state at the U.S. Capitol rotunda.

All five living presidents, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, were in attendance.

Although, King Charles couldn’t attend the funeral, he paid tribute to Carter on December 29.

"It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of President Carter,” King Charles wrote on Instagram at at the time.

The monarch further added, “He was a committed public servant, and devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights. His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977.”

Jimmy Carter was both the longest-living U.S. president and a Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Mick Lynch steps down as head of UK’s largest railway union

Mick Lynch steps down as head of UK’s largest railway union
Emmanuel Agbadou joins Wolves in key defensive move

Emmanuel Agbadou joins Wolves in key defensive move
Jamie Lee Curtis makes big announcement after her home narrowly escapes wildfire

Jamie Lee Curtis makes big announcement after her home narrowly escapes wildfire
Ariana Grande calls out Audrey Hepburn biopic speculation

Ariana Grande calls out Audrey Hepburn biopic speculation
Queen Mary shares rare insights into Royal Family's palace transformation
Queen Mary shares rare insights into Royal Family's palace transformation
Sarah Ferguson offers help to 'devastating' LA wildfire victims in emotional video message
Sarah Ferguson offers help to 'devastating' LA wildfire victims in emotional video message
King Charles shares first delightful post after Meghan's heartbreaking loss
King Charles shares first delightful post after Meghan's heartbreaking loss
Kate Middleton makes big vow as she rings in 43rd birthday
Kate Middleton makes big vow as she rings in 43rd birthday
Kate Middleton receives most thoughtful birthday gift, but not from William
Kate Middleton receives most thoughtful birthday gift, but not from William
Kate Middleton reclaims spotlight from Meghan as William drops her new photo
Kate Middleton reclaims spotlight from Meghan as William drops her new photo
Prince William wishes Kate Middleton on 43rd birthday with 'beautiful' unseen photo
Prince William wishes Kate Middleton on 43rd birthday with 'beautiful' unseen photo
King Charles wishes Kate Middleton on her 43rd birthday with sweet tribute
King Charles wishes Kate Middleton on her 43rd birthday with sweet tribute
Duchess Sophie praised for 'supporting' Kate Middleton in difficult times
Duchess Sophie praised for 'supporting' Kate Middleton in difficult times
Princess Beatrice takes big risk for King Charles after snubbing husband Mozzi
Princess Beatrice takes big risk for King Charles after snubbing husband Mozzi
Princess Kate to attend key event after celebrating 43rd birthday with William
Princess Kate to attend key event after celebrating 43rd birthday with William
Sarah Ferguson releases emotional audio message as Andrew's troubles increase
Sarah Ferguson releases emotional audio message as Andrew's troubles increase