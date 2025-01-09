Prince Edward represents King Charles at U.S. President Jimmy Carter's Funeral

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, has attended the state funeral of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter on behalf of the British monarchy.
The 60-year-old royal stepped out for the solemn service, held at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C, on Thursday, January 9.
Prince Edward sat beside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada during the ceremony, which was the culmination of a six-day state funeral.
In the video, posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Duke of Edinburgh could be seen paying his respects as President Carter's casket lay in state at the U.S. Capitol rotunda.
All five living presidents, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, were in attendance.
Although, King Charles couldn’t attend the funeral, he paid tribute to Carter on December 29.
"It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of President Carter,” King Charles wrote on Instagram at at the time.
The monarch further added, “He was a committed public servant, and devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights. His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977.”
Jimmy Carter was both the longest-living U.S. president and a Nobel Peace Prize winner.