Princess Eugenie, Beatrice poised to back Meghan Markle after bold new step

The Duchess of Sussex will get the support from Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice after her latest venture

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 10, 2025
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are reportedly poised to rally behind Meghan Markle following she announced her upcoming Netflix show Meghan, With Love.

As per the GB News, the royal commentator Jennie Bond suggested that the daughters of Prince Andrew might watch the Duchess of Sussex new show as other royal members will not watch it.

She noted, "I very much doubt they'll watch her show - though Eugenie and Beatrice might tune in."

With Eugenie and Beatrice perhaps continuing to have a more friendly relationship with the Duchess of Sussex, the gap draws attention to the different ties within the Royal Family.

Bond shared that her new venture showed "an entirely new phase for Meghan as she embraces her celebrity status, rather than her association with the Royal Family."

The commentator explained "She was trying to set herself up as a lifestyle guru before Harry came along, so it makes perfect sense for her to pursue this avenue."

Bond added, "It looks as if it will be an entirely wholesome, feel-good vibe, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that in this troubled world. Spreading a little joy sounds fine to me."

To note, Meghan Markle’s lifestyle show Meghan, With Love, which will mark a shift in her career path since stepping down from royal duties five years ago, is set to release on January 15.

