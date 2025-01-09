Sarah Ferguson offers help to 'devastating' LA wildfire victims in emotional video message

Sarah Ferguson has spoken out on the devastation caused by the wildfires in Los Angeles.
Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, The Duchess of York shared an emotional video message about horrific wildfires currently raging in Los Angeles.
“My heart breaks as I watch the devastating wildfires that Los Angeles is currently facing,” she wrote along the video.
Ferguson further added, “My thoughts are with all those affected and support goes out to everybody in the emergency services that are working tirelessly to help.”
In the video message, the Duchess of York expressed her devastation and sympathy for those affected by the raging wildfires.
“I was thinking about whether my words were going to sound very, very trite if I say anything, but I just have got to say something,” she said.
Ferguson continued, “My heart is so devastated by the fires in Southern California and Los Angeles. All the people that are being evacuated from their homes, though, they've lost their homes, the animals, the Humane Society, I understand.”
The Duchess of York further offered help to the victim of wildfire.
"I'm 100% there. I really want to know how we can help all over the world," she added.
The devastating wildfire, which began on Tuesday, has swept through the Los Angeles area, leaving at least five people dead and tens of thousands forced to flee their homes.