Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make appeal for California fire victims in heartfelt message

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the touching remarks over the chaotic situation in Californa

  • January 10, 2025
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued a rare and heartfelt statement addressing the devastating wildfires sweeping through California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to California after stepping down from royal duties in 2020, shared the touching remarks over the chaotic situation in Los Angeles.

The statement shared on their website Sussex.com, read, "In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighbourhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centres, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life."

Referring to the state of emergency that was declared in the area Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said, "If you feel compelled to help, here are some resources and ideas."

The duke and duchess also urged the people to donate to the American Royal Cross and to "open their home" to others affected.

It added, "If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do.

The statement said, "And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbours to see if they need help evacuating,” adding, "Some families and people have been left with nothing.

"Please consider donating clothing, children’s toys & clothing, and other essentials. The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need,” Harry and Meghan stated.

To note, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also lived in “high fire risk” region with their children, Prince Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

