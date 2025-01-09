Royal

Kate Middleton receives most thoughtful birthday gift, but not from William

Princess Kate celebrates 43rd birthday with huge honour to acknowledge her 'generous' act

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 09, 2025


Kate Middleton honoured with a surprising birthday gift from someone special, who is not Prince William.

The Princess of Wales's one generous act some two years ago is being acknowledged today on her 43rd birthday, with a heartfelt honour from a jewellery designer, who experienced a surge in sales in 2023 because of the future queen.

Scottish jewellery designer, Sophie McGown's brand Ear Sass has launched a £27 rose gold 'Catherine' earrings to not only honour Kate's thoughtful gesture back then, but also to raise money for Brave Mind, a charity which advocates for mental health awareness.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Sophie revealed that on World Mental Health Day in 2023, Kate attended an official event wearing the £27 'Issy Star' earrings, which was gifted to Catherine from Ear Sass.

Sophie had designed those earrings as a tribute to her cousin Issy Phipps, who took her own life the same year.

So when Kate graced the event wearing those earrings, the jewellery item experienced a massive spike in the sales, raising nearly £17,000 for Brave Mind as £5 from each sale was donated to the charity.

While gushing over Kate's act of kindness, Sophie said, "Having Catherine's support feels beyond words, especially after she wore the Issy Star earrings on World Mental Health Day. To say it meant the world to us as a family would be an understatement."

"It wasn't just that she wore the earrings - it was the way she did it, with the utmost compassion and thoughtfulness," she added.

