Nina Dobrev celebrates first birthday after engagement with Shaun White

Nina Dobrev celebrates her first birthday with her fiancée, Shaun White, after a dreamy engagement.
The Vampire Diaries alum who gets engaged to the Olympic gold medallist snowboarder in New York on October 30, 2024, is celebrating her 36th birthday on January 9, 2025, over two months after the engagement.
The Originals actress, days after celebrating “first Christmas as fiancées” together, is now celebrating her first birthday as “fiancées.”
Relationship Journey of Nina Dobrev and Shaun White
The couple, after five years of relationship, finally started preparing to say “I do” as they announced their engagement in October 2024, PEOPLE reported.
The Love Hard actress and American former skateboarder met briefly for the first time in 2012 at the Teen Choice Awards and did not reconnect again until 2019 at an event led by motivational speaker Tony Robbins in Florida.
They kept their relationship private, but in 2020 their romance rumours started making headlines after they were spotted riding bikes together in Malibu.
The Reunion actress made her relationship official with the five-time Olympian and a three-time Olympic gold medallist in half-pipe snowboarding with an Instagram post in April 2020.
Throughout their relationship journey, Dobrev and White are updating their fans with their sweet and heartwarming Instagram updates and tributes.
Notably, the newly engaged couple are happily enjoying their life as “fiancées,” but their fans are eagerly anticipating the next big announcement about the wedding date.