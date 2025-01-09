Ariana Grande calls out Audrey Hepburn biopic speculation

Ariana Grande has humorously shut down swirling speculation about her starring in an Audrey Hepburn biopic, calling the idea "insane."
While conversing with Access Hollywood during the National Board of Review's 2025 gala on Tuesday, January 7, the 7 Rings singer addressed whether she will play icon Audrey Hepburn in a biopic.
Grande quipped, "Oh my goodness, why is everyone asking me this? You're insane!"
She added, "You're insane, you're insane, you're insane. You're insane. I love you."
The question occurred after the interviewer asked the Wicked star she was "kind of channeling a little Audrey Hepburn" in her event fashion.
Grande replied, "I've always loved old-Hollywood glamour — like, Marilyn [Monroe] and Audrey have always been my references."
"I've always gravitated toward '50s, '60s silhouettes, and retro vintage ... I can't even think of a time when that wasn't my vision board. But it's been more fun to have more places to really do that," she told the outlet.
The Eternal Sunshine songstress continued, "My stylist, Mimi [Cuttrell], and I have been leaning all the way in."
Prior to this, in January 2022, Rooney Mara was confirmed to be cast as Hepburn in a biopic about the iconic Oscar-winning actress, from Luca Guadagnino.