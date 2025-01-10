Royal

Princess Anne makes first appearance after Zara Tindall escapes injury

The Princess Royal kicked off 2025 with her first royal duty after Christmas break

Princess Anne looked stunning in a vibrant green ensemble as she stepped out for her first royal engagement of the year after Zara Tindall escapes injury

As per Hello Magazine, the Princess Royal marked the 2025 by maintaining her title 'hardest-working royal' as she carried out her first engagement on Thursday.

She attended the annual conference as she is the honorary president of the Oxford Farming Conference and in her.

During the outing, Princess Anne was seen arriving at the conference wearing a green tartan jacket which featured a stunning emerald brooch.

She paired her look with a navy skirt and tights alongside a pair of black boots as she greeted representatives.

At the conference, Princess Anne also heard a speech from Labour's Steve Reed, who currently serves as the Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Apart from that she also attended a dinner at Windsor Castle for Gordonstoun School, of which she serves as a warden.

To note, Princess Anne's outing came shortly after her Zara Tindall escaped injury following a horse reared up and landed on her during a photoshoot in Australia.

