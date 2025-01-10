Lala Kent’s infant daughter faces health scare amid devastating wildfires

Lala Kent opened up about a harrowing experience as her 4-month-old daughter struggled to breathe due to the thick smoke from the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.
Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, the Vanderpump Rules alum, 34, stated that poor air quality from the multiple fires in LA has severely affected her 4-months old baby.
“This morning Sosa woke up and was really struggling to breathe. I made the decision to pack my family up and come to Palm Springs, strictly based on the air quality. This is where we will stay until LA is safe again,” the mother of two wrote.
“At this point, if you were not directly affected, you know someone who has lost everything. I'm obsessing over how we could be so underprepared,” Kent continued.
The Bravo star added that her heart is “shattered” for the victims of harrowing wildfire in her community.
“Neighborhoods that people have called home for decades, now nonexistent. It is unimaginable,” Kent wrote.
She expressed that she was “grateful” her family was not “directly affected," adding, "It's hard because of what I'm seeing other people go through.”
“In times like this all you want is to go home for comfort, and 1,000s of people don't have their safe place anymore,” she continued, mentioning the additional chaos as “looters, lack of water, and lack of preparation.”
“I'm sad, but I'm angry… I'll save that rant for a later date,” Kent wrote.
Capping off her message she thanked the “firefighters and first responders,” calling them “Our cities [heroes]."
“And to everyone affected- I know you feel alone. You are not alone,” Kent noted.
To note, Kent statement came after the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) stated that the “critical fire weather conditions” were supposed to “ramp up again across Southern California.”