Coldplay kicks off Music of the Spheres Tour’s 2025 leg in Abu Dhabi: SEE

Coldplay is kicking off 2025 with a bang!
On Friday, January 10, the British rock band took to their official Instagram handle and shared a carousel of snaps as they began the new year with a thrilling concert in Abu Dhabi.
The concert marked the first performance of Coldplay as they kicked off the 2025 leg of their eighth concert tour, Music of the Spheres World Tour, which they began at San José's Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica on 18 March 2022.
“Show #176, Abu Dhabi,” read the post’s caption.
The carousel opened featured photos of the fans-beloved band members and the thrilling show that was held on Thursday, January 9 at Zayed Sports City Stadium.
Commenting on the post, one fan excitedly penned, “Our favorite boys are back!”
“Welcome back! We love you!” wrote another.
A third, who attended the show, expressed, “Thank you for the best day of my life yesterday.”
Coldplay’s Abu Dhabi concerts, which are scheduled from January 9, 11, 12, and January 14, 2025, see Elyanna and Shone opening the shows with her exciting performances.
For those unversed, Elyanna is a Palestinian-Chilean singer who is famous for Arabic pop music, while Shone, who is renowned for his Afro-pop music, is a Zimbabwean artist.