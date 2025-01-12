World

Eye of Ra meme on TikTok takes internet by storm: Viral trend explained

The Eye of Ra meme started going viral in January 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 12, 2025
A new viral TikTok trend, The Eye of Ra meme, has taken social media by storm.

The trend gain recognition on TikTok at the beginning of January 2025, after an edited photo of TikToker Rashad Bowens with his recognizable red dreadlocks and a single cyclopean eye went viral.

Rashad is also known as "Hood Cryptid."

A TikTok and Instagram user, Jeremiah Springfield, began the meme trend.

He photo-shopped a most-liked clip of Rashad and edited him with a flame-like haircut and one eye.

Since then, the Eye of Ra became a trend and started gaining recognition on all platforms.

One of the viral trend clip was uploaded on YouTube and citizens could not help but share their perspective on the viral trend.

A user wrote, “The Eye of Ra, has a few meanings! The first is the numerical beginning being the "0" or nothing!”

Another commented, “Wow! The Eye as the source of existence and the complexity and numerous events described expand a life view of the human story.”

“Great video! Two things to add for ponder. First, I'm starting to think the eye of ra , in it's practical sense, is a parabolic lens in a frame, like a fresnel lens. Basically a magnifying lens that could melt at high temperatures from solar power,” a third shared his point of view.

Notably, Rashad Bowens is a budding boxer who occasionally make reaction videos on Instagram and TikTok.

