Dua Lipa evacuates home as wildfires rage across Greater Los Angeles

  • by Web Desk
  • January 10, 2025
Dua Lipa has forcefully escaped her town due to the Pacific Palisades and Hollywood Hills fires.

The Levitating crooner took to her Instagram account on January 9 to share a clip of the burning hills, as she explained having to leave her home in West Hollywood due to an uncontrollable natural disaster. 

Dua sparked concern in her post as she revealed she spent a "scary couple of days" in Los Angeles due to the deadliest fires.

The 29-year-old artist informed her fans and well-wishers that she is safe and has left her Beverly Hills mansion.

Albanian singer and songwriter wrote a note over her post, "Absolutely devastating and scary couple of days in LA. Thinking of all my friends and the people of the city who had to evacuate their homes."

'I'll be sharing some links I find for anyone who wants to help and donate to the shelters that are currently housing a lot of displaced people. I'm safe and made it out of the city," the critically acclaimed artist added.

As reported by Daily Mail, Dua had purchased a stunning mansion near Beverly Hills to move closer to her ex-boyfriend, Anwar Hadid. 

Dua Lipa and supermodel Gigi Hadid's brother split in December 2021, and now the singer has reportedly been engaged to popular actor Callum Reum. 

