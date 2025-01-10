'Rush Hour' becomes fans comfort movie decades after release

Rush Hour is still ruling fans heart, decades after its release.
Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker, Julia Hsu, Ken Leung, Elizabeth Peña, Sarah Shahi, Zhang Jingchu, Chris Penn and Tom Wilkinson are the main cast of the movie.
Rush Hour follows the tale of a Chinese diplomat's daughter, who got kidnapped in Los Angeles.
The diplomat calls in Hong Kong Detective Inspector Lee (Jackie Chan) to assist the FBI with the case.
Some fans are still in awe of the movie, they expressed their excitement in the comment section of the trailer uploaded on YouTube.
A fan wrote, “I love Rush Hour and love the combination of Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker in that movie when I was 13 years old and still loving from beginning to end. It has become my comfort movie”
Another commented, “I remember watching this trailer when I went to go see Lethal Weapon 4 and everyone's reaction to seeing Chan and Tucker on screen together was and still is PRICELESS TILL THIS DAY.”
“I get goosebumps by watching this, love this team, one of my fav movies from back in the day. I wish rush hour 4 comes out and they make it really good,” a third noted.
The hit film, which was released in 1998, earned $141,186,864 domestically, $103,534,200 internationally, and $244,721,064 worldwide.