UK braces for coldest night in 15 Years with temperatures dropping to -20C

The temperatures in the UK might drop to as low as -20C as the country experiences its coldest night in the past 15 years.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice on Friday morning, as per Sky News.
These warnings cover the eastern coast of England and Scotland, as well as the southwest of England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
In addition to this, freezing fog is expected in central and southeast England, as well as parts of Wales.
As per Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick, this fog might take a long time to clear.
"It's going to be another cold couple of days and all areas of the UK are likely to experience sub-zero temperatures.” he added.
Liam shared that temperatures might fall sharply, possibly reaching as low as -15C or even -20C.
He further added, “That's probably the lowest limits we're expecting. We probably don't really expect many places to get close to minus 20C, but we could see one or two places that could just touch that mark overnight Friday into Saturday.”
The cold temperatures are caused by still weather conditions, with high pressure in the atmosphere, little wind and clear skies.
Saturday is likely to be extremely cold, but Sunday is expected to be somewhat warmer compared to Saturday.
While on Monday, the temperatures are expected to be closer to the average levels for this season which is around 7-8C.