World

UK braces for coldest night in 15 Years with temperatures dropping to -20C

Freezing fog is expected in central and southeast England, as well as parts of Wales

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 10, 2025
UK braces for coldest night in 15 Years with temperatures dropping to -20C
UK braces for coldest night in 15 Years with temperatures dropping to -20C

The temperatures in the UK might drop to as low as -20C as the country experiences its coldest night in the past 15 years.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice on Friday morning, as per Sky News.

These warnings cover the eastern coast of England and Scotland, as well as the southwest of England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

In addition to this, freezing fog is expected in central and southeast England, as well as parts of Wales.

As per Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick, this fog might take a long time to clear.

"It's going to be another cold couple of days and all areas of the UK are likely to experience sub-zero temperatures.” he added.

Liam shared that temperatures might fall sharply, possibly reaching as low as -15C or even -20C.

He further added, “That's probably the lowest limits we're expecting. We probably don't really expect many places to get close to minus 20C, but we could see one or two places that could just touch that mark overnight Friday into Saturday.”

The cold temperatures are caused by still weather conditions, with high pressure in the atmosphere, little wind and clear skies.

Saturday is likely to be extremely cold, but Sunday is expected to be somewhat warmer compared to Saturday.

While on Monday, the temperatures are expected to be closer to the average levels for this season which is around 7-8C.

'Rush Hour' becomes fans comfort movie decades after release

'Rush Hour' becomes fans comfort movie decades after release
Princess Leonor fulfils key tradition ahead of Training Cruise departure

Princess Leonor fulfils key tradition ahead of Training Cruise departure
New reports EXPOSE dangers hiding in your favorite protein powders

New reports EXPOSE dangers hiding in your favorite protein powders

UK braces for coldest night in 15 Years with temperatures dropping to -20C

UK braces for coldest night in 15 Years with temperatures dropping to -20C
Woman shocked after ‘prank wedding’ turns out to be real
Woman shocked after ‘prank wedding’ turns out to be real
Van Gogh’s artwork goes viral for surprising celebrity resemblance
Van Gogh’s artwork goes viral for surprising celebrity resemblance
Homeless man charged over allegedly causing Kenneth fire in LA
Homeless man charged over allegedly causing Kenneth fire in LA
LA fire forces more evacuation as wildfire destroys over 10,000 structures
LA fire forces more evacuation as wildfire destroys over 10,000 structures
Joe Biden announces Federal government will cover six months of wildfire costs
Joe Biden announces Federal government will cover six months of wildfire costs
Teenager killed in shocking stabbing attack in Bedford
Teenager killed in shocking stabbing attack in Bedford
Giant ocean worms discovered in hidden underwater cavities
Giant ocean worms discovered in hidden underwater cavities
Mick Lynch steps down as head of UK’s largest railway union
Mick Lynch steps down as head of UK’s largest railway union
Guinness World Records reveal shocking travel journey of world’s tallest woman
Guinness World Records reveal shocking travel journey of world’s tallest woman
New research unveils surprising diets of early humans
New research unveils surprising diets of early humans
Malala Yousafzai to return to Pakistan after more than 2 years
Malala Yousafzai to return to Pakistan after more than 2 years
Hollywood Hills fire claims at least 5 lives, 100,000 forces to evacuate
Hollywood Hills fire claims at least 5 lives, 100,000 forces to evacuate