Royal

Zara Tindall, Mike ready to take Prince Willliam's big role

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall are royal family favorites as their popularity graph is increasing swiftly

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 10, 2025
Zara Tindall, Mike ready to take Prince Willliams big role
Zara Tindall, Mike ready to take Prince Willliam's big role

Zara and Mike Tindall are reportedly ready to "step up" and embrace a more active role within the royal family to support Prince William.

The equestrian and her husband are considered royal family favourite  as their popularity graph is increasing swiftly.

As per GB News, the royal expert Jennie Bond said, "Although they don't have titles, they obviously have the cachet of being so much part of the extended Royal Family. They have managed to use that commercially without getting into too much bother."

The expert shared that the couple is "the very best of both worlds", sharing that they are unlikely to want more involvement - but will be willing to "step up" on one condition.

She said: "They are both very close to William, and if he calls on them again (as he did at a garden party last year), they will definitely agree."

Stating Zara and Mike’s royal, the expert said, "Not to an official working role, nor do I think the public would want to fund any more working royals."

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall are currently in Australia for the 2025 Magic Millions events, while Prince William marked Princess Kate 43rd birthday with sweet tribute.

'Rush Hour' becomes fans comfort movie decades after release

'Rush Hour' becomes fans comfort movie decades after release
Princess Leonor fulfils key tradition ahead of Training Cruise departure

Princess Leonor fulfils key tradition ahead of Training Cruise departure
New reports EXPOSE dangers hiding in your favorite protein powders

New reports EXPOSE dangers hiding in your favorite protein powders

UK braces for coldest night in 15 Years with temperatures dropping to -20C

UK braces for coldest night in 15 Years with temperatures dropping to -20C
Princess Leonor fulfils key tradition ahead of Training Cruise departure
Princess Leonor fulfils key tradition ahead of Training Cruise departure
Sarah Ferguson takes huge step amid Prince Andrew's new issues
Sarah Ferguson takes huge step amid Prince Andrew's new issues
James Middleton shares joyful family news on Princess Kate’s special day
James Middleton shares joyful family news on Princess Kate’s special day
Princess Leonor's first naval training video takes internet by storm
Princess Leonor's first naval training video takes internet by storm
Princess Kate holds desire to contact Meghan, Harry amid difficult times
Princess Kate holds desire to contact Meghan, Harry amid difficult times
King Felipe, Queen Letizia host annual reception for Diplomatic Corps
King Felipe, Queen Letizia host annual reception for Diplomatic Corps
Princess Kate to decide Prince Andrew’s future in royal family after new title?
Princess Kate to decide Prince Andrew’s future in royal family after new title?
King Charles 'personal reason' to support Meghan's Netflix show revealed
King Charles 'personal reason' to support Meghan's Netflix show revealed
Meghan Markle accidentally unveils Harry's unique nickname in new message
Meghan Markle accidentally unveils Harry's unique nickname in new message
Prince William prepares to be 'toughest ruler' in Royal history
Prince William prepares to be 'toughest ruler' in Royal history
Kate Middleton celebrates baby news after ringing in 43rd birthday
Kate Middleton celebrates baby news after ringing in 43rd birthday
Princess Anne makes first appearance after Zara Tindall escapes injury
Princess Anne makes first appearance after Zara Tindall escapes injury