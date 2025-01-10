Zara Tindall, Mike ready to take Prince Willliam's big role

Zara and Mike Tindall are reportedly ready to "step up" and embrace a more active role within the royal family to support Prince William.
The equestrian and her husband are considered royal family favourite as their popularity graph is increasing swiftly.
As per GB News, the royal expert Jennie Bond said, "Although they don't have titles, they obviously have the cachet of being so much part of the extended Royal Family. They have managed to use that commercially without getting into too much bother."
The expert shared that the couple is "the very best of both worlds", sharing that they are unlikely to want more involvement - but will be willing to "step up" on one condition.
She said: "They are both very close to William, and if he calls on them again (as he did at a garden party last year), they will definitely agree."
Stating Zara and Mike’s royal, the expert said, "Not to an official working role, nor do I think the public would want to fund any more working royals."
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall are currently in Australia for the 2025 Magic Millions events, while Prince William marked Princess Kate 43rd birthday with sweet tribute.