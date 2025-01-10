Entertainment

Celine Dion shares important update amid deadly LA wildfires

The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ hitmaker shared helpful update in her latest Instagram post

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 10, 2025
Celine Dion shares important update amid deadly LA wildfires
Celine Dion shares important update amid deadly LA wildfires

Celine Dion is reaching out to those in need!

On Friday, January 10, the 56-year-old My Heart Will Go On hitmaker turned to her Instagram account where she shared a carousel of snaps that provided helpful guidelines for those in need amid the difficult time of California wildfires.

The carousel kicked off with the singer expressing her emotions during the ongoing tough time.

She also penned the same in her caption that read, “My heart goes out to everyone in Los Angeles affected by these devastating fires.”

“In moments like this, it’s so important for us to come together and help. The resources that follow provide vital assistance to those impacted in this overwhelming recovery effort,” the To Love You More singer wrote.

Concluding the caption, she added, “Sending my love and prayers - Celine xx…”

Further in the slides were the transportation, housing, and donation details for those needing help and those who are capable to help.

The post received several sad reactions from Celine Dion’s fans and followers who expressed grief through the comments.

“It’s so heartbreaking,” a fan wrote.

“I hope everyone stays safe,” another wished.

A third expressed, “Thank you for caring @celinedion.”

Celine Dion shares important update amid deadly LA wildfires

Celine Dion shares important update amid deadly LA wildfires
Zara Tindall to land in financial trouble from Princess Anne’s inheritance

Zara Tindall to land in financial trouble from Princess Anne’s inheritance
Britney Spears shares touching message as she evacuates amid LA wildfires

Britney Spears shares touching message as she evacuates amid LA wildfires
Clifton Bridge set to be replaced in major £60m project

Clifton Bridge set to be replaced in major £60m project
Britney Spears shares touching message as she evacuates amid LA wildfires
Britney Spears shares touching message as she evacuates amid LA wildfires
Dua Lipa evacuates home as wildfires rage across Greater Los Angeles
Dua Lipa evacuates home as wildfires rage across Greater Los Angeles
Angelina Jolie takes huge step to ‘wash toxicity’ after Brad Pitt divorce
Angelina Jolie takes huge step to ‘wash toxicity’ after Brad Pitt divorce
Hoda Kotb tearfully departs ‘Today’ show after nearly two decades
Hoda Kotb tearfully departs ‘Today’ show after nearly two decades
'Rush Hour' becomes fans comfort movie decades after release
'Rush Hour' becomes fans comfort movie decades after release
David Beckham’s son Brooklyn marks new milestone with wife Nicola
David Beckham’s son Brooklyn marks new milestone with wife Nicola
Kardashian properties under threat as raging wildfires devastate LA
Kardashian properties under threat as raging wildfires devastate LA
Kendall Jenner shares first post after ex Bad Bunny's subtle dig
Kendall Jenner shares first post after ex Bad Bunny's subtle dig
Ed Sheeran makes heartfelt move to promote ‘music education’ in UK
Ed Sheeran makes heartfelt move to promote ‘music education’ in UK
Coldplay kicks off Music of the Spheres Tour’s 2025 leg in Abu Dhabi: SEE
Coldplay kicks off Music of the Spheres Tour’s 2025 leg in Abu Dhabi: SEE
Lala Kent’s infant daughter faces health scare amid devastating wildfires
Lala Kent’s infant daughter faces health scare amid devastating wildfires
Kylie Jenner gives huge heartache to mom Kris for beau Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner gives huge heartache to mom Kris for beau Timothée Chalamet