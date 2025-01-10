Celine Dion shares important update amid deadly LA wildfires

Celine Dion is reaching out to those in need!
On Friday, January 10, the 56-year-old My Heart Will Go On hitmaker turned to her Instagram account where she shared a carousel of snaps that provided helpful guidelines for those in need amid the difficult time of California wildfires.
The carousel kicked off with the singer expressing her emotions during the ongoing tough time.
She also penned the same in her caption that read, “My heart goes out to everyone in Los Angeles affected by these devastating fires.”
“In moments like this, it’s so important for us to come together and help. The resources that follow provide vital assistance to those impacted in this overwhelming recovery effort,” the To Love You More singer wrote.
Concluding the caption, she added, “Sending my love and prayers - Celine xx…”
Further in the slides were the transportation, housing, and donation details for those needing help and those who are capable to help.
The post received several sad reactions from Celine Dion’s fans and followers who expressed grief through the comments.
“It’s so heartbreaking,” a fan wrote.
“I hope everyone stays safe,” another wished.
A third expressed, “Thank you for caring @celinedion.”