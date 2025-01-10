Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s separation a tactic to gain ‘recognition’?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been continuing their professional lives separately amid split rumors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s professional separation may be a strategy to gain some public recognition!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have long been the subject of speculation regarding their split, and the professional separation between them has fueled the rumors.

However, with Meghan’s forthcoming solo venture, this separation between the actress and her royal husband seems to be a strategy to gain some public “recognition” as per a marketing and consumer research expert.

According to Professor Pauline Maclaran from Royal Holloway, the profession split hints at Harry and Meghan’s deliberate intention to create two separate income streams of their work interests, reported GB News.

He speculated the split to be a “practical considerations about their public appeal” and to get more “recognition.”

"They seem to have separated their brands. I think it's likely to be much more successful because I think the two of them together weren't really getting any strong recognition," Maclaran stated.

He also noted that this strategy could also help the duo to move away from royal focused content, adding that Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, "isn't drawing on her royal connections anymore.”

Meghan’s forthcoming Netflix show is set to release on January 15, 2025.

