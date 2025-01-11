Jennifer Garner’s tearful reaction to deeply personal loss in LA fires

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  January 11, 2025
Jennifer Garner opened up about the emotional toll of recent wildfires, revealing she feels 'guilty' walking through her home after losing a dear friend to the devastating blazes.

While conversing with MSNBC alongside World Central Kitchen's Chef José Andrés and anchor Katy Tur, the Alias star shared the heartwrenching news about the death of one of her friends from her church.

"I did lose a friend, and for our church, it's really tender so I don't feel like we should talk about it yet," Garner said, her voice cracking.

She went on to say, "I did lose a friend. She didn't get out in time."

Garner continued, "My heart bleeds for my friends," adding, "I mean, I can think of 100 families, and there are 5,000 homes lost. I can — without even [thinking] — I could just write out a list of 100 friends who lost their homes."

The Family Switch star, who volunteer at the devastating situation, noted, "I feel almost guilty walking through my house.”

She added, "You know, what can I do? How can I help? What can I offer? What do I have to offer with these hands and these walls and the safety that I have?"

Garner also pictured while serving food through World Central Kitchen to the firefighters.

