Tom Holland dad breaks silence on Zendaya engagement

Tom Holland’s father opened up about the engagement of his eldest with Zendaya on his Patreon blog.
The Uncharted actor’s father, Dominic Holland has confirmed the star’s engagement news with his co-star and long-time girlfriend on a blog posted on January 10.
The comedian shared how thoroughly prepared Tom was for the proposal and even asked the Challengers actress father’s blessing before officially popping the question.
Zendaya sparked the engagement rumours with the Spider-Man actor when she made an appearance on Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, January 5, with a massive diamond on her ring finger.
The 57-year-old shared the details of Tom’s big moment while comparing it to his own proposal to wife Nikki.
In the post titled That Engagement, the father of four penned, "Tom, as you know by now was very incredible and prepared. He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter."
He continued with sharing how well-prepared the 28-year-old was and had figure out all the minor details including "When, where, how, what to say, what to wear…"
"I on the other hand was woefully ill-prepared, almost as though I wasn’t taking It seriously", the dad added.
He also gushed over his son’s thoughtfulness sharing how unlike most men who worry about the ring’s price, Tom was more concerned over its size, designer and stone.
Dominic went on to share his thoughts of romance in the entertainment industry, revealing how being this much in spotlight will test their romance as everything is too public but he’s confident that they will make it work.
Tom Holland and Zendaya have been together since July 2021 after appearing in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and have now taken their relationship to next stage with the engagement news.