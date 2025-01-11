Mandy Moore breaks silence on backlash over sharing in-laws' GoFundMe amid LA fire

Mandy Moore is telling critics to “kindly F off”!
The This is Us actress has fired back at online critics who slammed her for sharing a GoFundMe page for her in-laws, who lost their home in the devastating Southern California wildfires.
Moore took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share the GoFundMe page, which aimed to raise $60,000 for her in-laws, Griff and Kit, who are expecting their first child in a matter of weeks.
“Yesterday, my brother-in-law and sister-in-law Griff & Kit lost their home and everything they own in the Eaton Fire,” she initially wrote in the caption.
Moore further added, “Please consider donating and sharing to help them rebuild. Link in bio and all the love….”
The campaign was initially seeking to raise $60,000 but has since earned $184,000 and counting.
However, Moore's decision to share the GoFundMe page sparked criticism from some social media users, who claimed that she should donate her own money instead of asking others for help.
She addressed the criticism in an edited caption to her Instagram post.
"And people questioning whether we’re helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic. Of course we are. Our buddy Matt started this go fund me and i’m sharing because people have asked how they can help them. We just lost most of our life in a fire too. Kindly F OFF. no one is forcing you to do anything,” she added.
Mandy Moore herself is going through tumultuous time as she shared photos of the ruins of her neighborhood earlier, revealing that her own home had been damaged in the fire.