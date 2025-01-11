Ben Affleck finds comfort in contact with Jennifer Lopez after fire evacuation

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly been 'in regular contact' following the Los Angeles fires, which forced Affleck to evacuate his home.
As per Page Six, the source shared that the Unstoppable starlet was concerned over her ex-husband , the Gone Girl starlet's wellbeing since “she heard he was evacuated.”
Lopez “has been checking in on Ben throughout this whole ordeal” and “let him know she’s there for him and the kids,” the source said, referring, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner.
The source went on to say that The Mother starlet “offered her support for whatever they need,” adding that she has offered “assistance in any way she can.”
As per the source, Lopez “reached out as soon as she heard about Ben’s home possibly being in danger and that he was evacuated.”
To note, the report came after the outlet shared that the left his home and moved to Garner’s house as the California wildfires threatened his home.
But now the Batman star returned to his estate after he found that his house was out of threat.
“Ben’s home is still under evacuation order, but he feels so grateful his property is safe for the time being,” a separate source told the outlet.
The source added, “Ben knows many people who unfortunately lost their homes. He has seen a lot of devastation, and it’s beyond tragic. … Ben is reaching out to anybody he can to help.”
Notably, Affleck and Lopez recently reached a divorce settlement five months after Lopez filed it in August 2024.