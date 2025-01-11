Angelina Jolie, Knox offer huge support to LA fire victims

Angelina Jolie and her son Knox stepped up to support those affected by the devastating L.A. fires, spotted buying groceries and offering shelter to friends forced to evacuate.
As per Dailymail, the Maria star and her 16-year-old son, Knox, went to the grocery store to stock up essentials for the affectees of the devastated wildfires in Los Angeles.
On Thursday, the mother-son duo was spotted shopping for supplies such as food and water bottles.
While conversing with the outlet, Jolie shared that she’s very concerned about the situation and she opened her Los Feliz home for the victims.
“Right now I’m taking care of people close to me and having them at my house,” she told the outlet.
The Maleficent actress shared that she will also be donating to fire relief efforts in the coming weeks.
However, it is not clear which of Jolie’s six children, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and Vivienne, 16, are with her in California.
Notably, apart from Jolie many celebrities, including Prince Harry, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Garner, Mark Zukerberg stepped forward to help the affected families during harrowing LA fires.