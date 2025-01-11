Diljit Dosanjh drops first look for upcoming controversial film 'Punjab ‘95'

Diljit Dosanjh finally lifted the curtain on his surprising new look for anticipated biopic Punjab ’95.
The Naina singer turned to Instagram on Saturday to share first exclusive glimpses from the set of upcoming crime-drama with a powerful caption, "I Challenge the Darkness".
In the still image, the Jatt & Juliet actor can be seen sitting on the floor battered and bruised with blood covered face.
Diljit was dressed in a rugged Kurta and a turban, he enhanced the intensity of his look with an old wool shawl covering his shoulder.
The expression Diljit held were intense and raw which portrayed the seriousness of the story line.
Prior to the first look, the Crew actor also revealed the reason behind the delay of new music, noting, "Much awaited film is about to be released in Feb. So we had to postpone the album. Stay tuned folks."
Punjab ’95 is a biopic of human right activist Jaswant Singh Khalra who exposed the killing and disappearance of Sikh youth during 1980s and 1990s.
Censorship issues of Punjab '95
The release of this film saw a lot of hurdles when it was first submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in December 2022, where they requested more than 100 cuts.
One of the most absurd changes suggested by CBFC was the removal of Khalra’s name from the film, which was immediately rejected, according to Mid Day.
They also requested the filmmakers Honey Trehan and Ronnie Screwvala to release the film under different title as ’95 represents the year Khalra disappeared.
The activist vanished in September 1995 and a decade later six police officials were found guilty for his murder.
Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film Punjab '95 is set to be released in February 2025 which will also star Suvinder Vicky and Arjun Rampal.