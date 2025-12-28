Ranbir Kapoor’s new look steals spotlight during recent outing with Alia Bhatt

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor grabbed instant attention with his fresh, clean-shaven look during a recent outing with wife Alia Bhatt.
The power couple was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, looking effortlessly stylish as they prepared to head out for New Year celebrations.
In the video, Ranbir was seen smiling and giving paparazzi a thumbs-up while the Student of the Year actress smiled, waved and even blew a kiss before entering the airport.
Last year, the couple celebrated the New Year 2025 in Thailand with their daughter Raha and family.
The couple tied the knot in April, 2022 in an intimate and traditional ceremony at their Mumbai home, Vastu surrounded by family and close friends and welcomed their daughter Raha on November 2022.
On the work front, Alia is gearing up for her upcoming film Alpha whose release has reportedly been postponed to avoid a clash with Salman Khan's upcoming war film Battle of Galwan which depicts the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China.
Alongside Alia, the film, directed by Shiv Rawail also features Sharvari and Bobby Deol
Alpha is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe franchise which includes movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan.