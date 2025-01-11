Royal

Kate Middleton makes first historic move as future Queen

The Princess of Wales receives big honour as future queen amid King Charles abdication reports

  by Web Desk
  
  January 11, 2025


Kate Middleton is set to take a big royal responsibility as she paves her way to become the Queen.

In a surprising yet historic move, Princess Kate, who just returned to royal duties in September, 2024, nine months after undergoing cancer treatment is set to grand royal warrants for the very first time.

As reported by Daily Mail, the Princess of Wales can now issue royal warrant to any favoured company whose goods are sold to the royal household.

The mom-of-three, who just celebrated her 43rd birthday is said to be hoping to "recognise British skills and industry" with the award.

Prince William's wife also created history with this new milestone as this is the first time this privilege has been extended to someone who holds the title of Princess of Wales.

It is pertinent to mention, the historic royal role was not even given to Princess Diana when she tied the knot to King Charles.

This is still unclear from when Kate will be able to grant the warrants, however it is hoped that the official announcement will be made very soon.

An insider told the outlet, "She's keen to recognise British skills and industry."

What are royal warrants?

Royal warrants, which are granted for five years enable companies to join the Royal Warrants Holders Association, to boost their business using royal arms.

This new update about Kate Middleton comes a month after Queen Camilla issues royal warrants to her hairdresser, Jo Hansford and the official supplier of Tabasco hot sauce, among other companies.

