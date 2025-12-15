Entertainment
Rob Reiner death: Paul Walter, Joe Russo and more pay tribute

Hollywood has been mourning the loss of renowned director and actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, who were found dead in their Los Angeles home.

The couple's tragic death on Sunday, December 14, has sparked an outpouring of tributes from celebrities, fans, and politicians.

Paul Walter Hauser posted a picture of the late director on Instagram and penned, “Grieving the loss of my favorite director of all-time. A Few Good Men is THE reason I became an actor, and Rob’s filmography behind the camera is THE reason I wanted to direct and still do.”

Meanwhile, filmmaker Joe Russo wrote, “We lost one of the few good men.”

While paying tribute to the talented filmmaker, Nancy Pelosi noted, “Rob was creative, funny, and beloved. And in all of their endeavors, Michelle was his indispensable partner, intellectual resource, and a loving wife.”

Rob, 78, and Michele, 68  suffered wounds consistent with a knife attack, as per TMZ.

Their son Nick Reiner is alive and being questioned. However, no arrests have been made yet.

Rob became famous for his role as Mike on the Norman Lear TV sitcom All in the Family.

He tied the knot with Michele in 1989. The late couple share three children.

